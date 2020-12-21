Nigeria records 501 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 501 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, 20th of December 2020.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-218, FCT-112, Kaduna-53, Plateau-24, Katsina-21, Kano-16, Yobe-14, Ondo-10, Ogun-9, Edo-7, Bayelsa-5, Rivers-4, Borno-4, Osun-2 and Ekiti-2.

The agency also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 20th December, there are 78,434 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

68,303 patients have been discharged with 1,221 deaths across the country.