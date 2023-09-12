Seafarers’ Welfare: A Crucial Component of Maritime Success, Emphasizes Jamoh

Dr. Bashir Jamoh OFR, Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), reiterated the pivotal role of seafarers’ welfare in ensuring the success of the maritime sector during a recent enlightening workshop held in Lagos.

The workshop, dedicated to Seafarers’ Medical Certification and other health-related concerns affecting Nigerian seafarers, brought together key stakeholders in the maritime industry to address these vital issues.

Dr. Jamoh emphasized the utmost importance of seafarer safety within the framework of an efficient and thriving maritime industry.

In his address, conveyed by Hamisu Gambo, Head of the Administration and Human Resources Department at NIMASA, he stated, “The safety and well-being of seafarers are paramount to ensuring the smooth operation and success of the maritime industry. Upholding high medical standards and certifications is not just a legal mandate; it is essential for protecting the lives of those who have dedicated their careers to the sea.”

Furthermore, Dr. Jamoh underlined that the workshop aimed to provide a comprehensive understanding of seafarers’ medical certification to ship owners, workers’ unions, employers of labor, and other stakeholders.

He explained, “This workshop has been thoughtfully designed to address pressing concerns, such as the rejection of medical certificates issued to seafarers by certain facilities. It also seeks to equip participants with the knowledge and tools required to meet the stringent medical standards set by international maritime authorities.”

The workshop covered various critical topics, including an extensive overview of medical fitness standards and guidelines, updates on the latest medical advancements and guidelines, and a thorough exploration of the medical examination process for seafarers.

In addition to knowledge dissemination, the event featured the distribution of essential resources such as medical screening forms, plaques, and certificates to approved doctors.

These resources will facilitate efficient seafarer screening processes, ensuring that they meet the necessary medical standards.

The workshop also provided a valuable platform for medical professionals and maritime practitioners to network, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange within the industry.