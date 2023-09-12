Adekunle Gold Takes Center Stage as Manchester United, Adidas Unveil LFSTLR Collection

In a momentous collaboration, Manchester United, the global footballing powerhouse, has teamed up with Adidas to introduce the groundbreaking LFSTLR collection for the 2023/24 season.

This innovative fashion-forward streetwear line has transcended traditional sportswear, offering fans a unique blend of style, comfort, and their shared love for the Red Devils.

Aptly named LFSTLR, this collection marks an exciting fusion of football and streetwear culture, allowing fans to represent their beloved club in an entirely new way.

Adidas boldly describes it as the “most wearable football jersey” to date, a testament to its revolutionary approach that merges performance and street style. The LFSTLR collection is now available for purchase on United Direct, Manchester United’s official merchandise platform.

The collection features premium engineered fabrics designed for a soft and comfortable feel, complemented by tasteful flat-knit details. The iconic red devil crest is given center stage, accompanied by the tonal adidas Badge of Sport, ensuring that club pride remains at the forefront.

In a statement released on the official Manchester United website, LFSTLR is hailed as a symbol of unity, allowing fans to express their loyalty to the club in a unique and comfortable way. The collaboration also embraces sustainability, with at least 70 percent of the collection composed of recycled and renewable materials, aligning with Adidas’s commitment to environmentally responsible fashion.

To celebrate the launch of the LFSTLR collection, Manchester United has enlisted the support of several notable United fans, including the acclaimed poet Dr. John Cooper Clarke, the versatile artist Adekunle Gold, &ME, and The KTNA. The involvement of Lisandro Martinez, one of the club’s own talents, adds another layer of excitement to the project.

Sam Handy, Vice President of Product and Design at adidas Football, emphasized the collection’s significance, stating, “The lines between football and fashion have never been more blurred, which is why we’re excited to launch this new collection for fans who want to show off their club pride in style and comfort.”

Handy further elaborated on the LFSTLR jersey, explaining that it elevates the traditional concept of replica jerseys by incorporating superior fabrics for added comfort and a premium trim execution. This refined approach removes or minimizes some traditional on-pitch elements, resulting in a clean and contemporary look that places the club crest in the spotlight.