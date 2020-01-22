Scotland midfielder Scott Banks joins Crystal Palace from Dundee United

Crystal Palace has completed the signing of Scotland midfielder Scott Banks from Dundee United on a three-year deal.

The 18-year-old midfielder spent last season on loan at Clyde, helping Clyde secure promotion from Scottish League Two.

Speaking after signing a deal with the Premier League club, Banks said: “no-brainer”.

“There’s no bigger stage I’d want to play on [than the Premier League],”

“It’s a big step-up coming from Scotland.

“When you hear about that interest [from Crystal Palace], you want to pursue that, and push myself to the highest level. So it was a no-brainer that this was the place for me.”