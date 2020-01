Bayern Munich has completed the signing of Real Madrid defender Alvaro Odriozola on a short term loan deal.

The German club do not have an option to buy the talented defender at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old right-back joined the Bernabeu club from Real Sociedad in summer 2018, playing just 5 league matches for Real this season.

Odriozola will wear jersey number 2 at Bayern Munich.