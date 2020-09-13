School reopening: Lagos announces classes to resume on September 21

The Lagos State government has announced plans for both public and private schools’ resumption in the state.

Folasade Adefisayo, Commissioner for Education in Lagos State, in a statement issued by Kayode Abayomi, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Ministry of Education, on Sunday said the only current JSS3 and SS2 students, will resume school on September 21.

According to the statement, the state would adopt a phased approach in opening public schools.

The statement partly: “This phased approach to opening will enable public schools to meet COVID-19 social distance rules and safety protocols and will help us watch the behaviour of the pandemic as we gradually open up our schools.

“The present JSS 3 and SSS 2 students in public schools in the State are to resume classes from Monday, 21st of September, 2020.

“The resumption will permit the present JSS 3 students who are already in an exit class to revise and get adequately prepared for their forthcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination organised by the Lagos State Examination Board and scheduled between Tuesday, 6th and Monday, 12th of October, 2020.

“The resumption will also afford the present SSS 2 students an opportunity to prepare effectively for their transition to SSS 3. The scheduled dates and venues for Entrance Examination into Lagos State Model Colleges will soon be announced by the State Examination Board.”

The commissioner also assured parents that announcements for the reopening of the other classes would be announced soon.