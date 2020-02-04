Saudi Arabian ambassador to Nigeria, Mahmoud Bostaji is dead

The Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Nigeria, Adnan Mahmoud Bostaji has passed away.

Saudi Arabian Embassy announced the death in a statement to Okay.ng on Tuesday, 4th February 2020.

However, the did not disclose the cause of Bostaji’s death.

The statement reads:

“With the deepest sense of sadness and complete submission to the will of Allah, the Royal Embassy announces the passing away of His Excellency, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, Mr. Adnan Mahmoud Bostaji.

“May his blessed soul rest in peace, amen!”