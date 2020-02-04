News

Saudi Arabian ambassador to Nigeria, Mahmoud Bostaji is dead

Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh Saddam Yusuf Saleh February 4, 2020
Less than a minute
Mahmoud Bostaji
The Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Nigeria, Adnan Mahmoud Bostaji has passed away.

Saudi Arabian Embassy announced the death in a statement to Okay.ng on Tuesday, 4th February 2020.

However, the did not disclose the cause of Bostaji’s death.

The statement reads:

“With the deepest sense of sadness and complete submission to the will of Allah, the Royal Embassy announces the passing away of His Excellency, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, Mr. Adnan Mahmoud Bostaji.

“May his blessed soul rest in peace, amen!”



Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh

Saddam Yusuf Saleh

Saddam Yusuf Saleh was born and brought up in Katsina, he is a BSc holder from Ahmad Bello University Zaria. The founder of northern youth restoration movement and the pioneer chairman Funtua youth united for development. He is currently a reporter for Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng)
