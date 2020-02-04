Buhari appoints Daniel Amokachi as Nigeria’s Football Ambassador

NewsSport

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed former Super Eagles player and Assistant Coach, Daniel Amokachi as a football ambassador for Nigeria.

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari, announced the appointment in a statement issued to Okay.ng on Tuesday.

Amokachi, a member of the 1994 Super Eagles Team that won the African Nations Cup in Tunisia, was also in the Nigerian Olympic Football Team to the 1996 Atlanta Olympics that won the Gold Medal.

In addition to his football exploits in Europe, particularly in England where he won the FA Cup with Everton in 1995, Amokachi after retirement has managed Nasarawa United and Enyimba Football Club of Aba.

As Nigeria’s Football Ambassador – a largely ceremonial role – Amokachi will assist the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to scout for talents, be part of processes to revive the country’s football development, as well as mentor young sports men and women.



