Sanwo-Olu self-isolates after close aide tests positive for COVID-19

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has gone into self-isolation after one of his aide tested positive for COVID-19.

This was announced by the state commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi, on Friday.

According to Abayomi, other aides of the governor will undergo COVID-19 test.

He said: “They will be tested by the Lagos State biobank today but will remain in isolation until the results of the tests are available.

“We are seeing slightly increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in clusters in Lagos and all Lagosians should adhere to the prescribed advisories of safe distancing, good hand and respiratory hygiene and avoidance of unnecessary gatherings.”