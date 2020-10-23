News

Sanwo-Olu relaxes curfew in Lagos

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter October 23, 2020
Less than a minute
Babajide Sanwo-Olu
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has announced the easing of the curfew imposed on the state starting from Saturday.

This made this known during a statewide broadcast on Friday evening.

According to the governor, movement is now allowed from 8am to 6pm in the evening daily.

He said: “We have decided that we are going to be easing the curfew from tomorrow (Saturday) morning; and what that easing means is that people will be allowed to go out from 8am to 6pm.

“For emphasis, from 8am tomorrow morning, you will be allowed to go out, to go wherever you wish till 6pm in the evening.”

