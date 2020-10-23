News

Ayade imposes 24-hour curfew in Cross River

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter October 23, 2020
Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade has imposed a 24-hour curfew in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Christian Ita, on Friday.

According to the statement, the curfew takes immediate effect.

The statement read: “Following the hijacking of the peaceful protest against police brutality in the state by hoodlums, the state governor, Sir Ben Ayade has imposed a 24hr curfew in the state starting from 6 pm on Friday, October 23, 2020.

“Residents of the state are advised to observe the curfew as security agents have been mandated to arrest anybody who flouts it.”

