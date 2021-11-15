Sanwo-Olu receives report of Lagos #EndSARS panel

The Lagos judicial panel on police brutality has submitted its report to the state government.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu received two sets of reports, a consolidated report on police brutality cases and the Lekki incident investigation, at the government house, Ikeja, Lagos on Monday.

Receiving the reports from the seven-man panel which was chaired by retired Justice Doris Okuwobi, Governor Sanwo-Olu said it is the beginning of the ‘difficult process of proper reconciliation and restitution.’

The governor also commended members of the panel for the work done, adding that posterity will be kind to them.

He added that the report will be submitted to the National Economic Council (NEC), adding that “proper response” will be accorded to the recommendations.

Sanwo-Olu also constituted a four-member committee headed by Moyosore Onigbanjo, the state’s attorney-general, to come up with a white paper on the panel’s recommendations within the next two weeks.

“I’m believing and trusting that this process will help us start the very difficult process of proper reconciliation, restitution, bringing together of anyone that must have been one form or the other being affected,” he said.

“By either the police or any of our citizens that must have been wronged by one form or the other, the process of healing, I imagine, with the submission of this panel report, will start that process.”

The sitting was initially meant to last for six months but the period of proceedings stretched into one year.