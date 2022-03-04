Russia-Ukraine Conflict: First batch of Nigerian evacuees touch down at Abuja airport

The first batch of Nigerians evacuated from Ukraine through Romania have arrived in Abuja.

Okay.ng understands that they arrived at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at 7:11am on Friday via Max Air.

This was confirmed by Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri, in a tweet.

“First batch of Nigerians from #Ukraine arrived at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja from Romania at 7:10 am,” she said.

