NDLEA files 8-count charge against DCP Abba Kyari, six others amid US extradition

NDLEA files 8-count charge against DCP Abba Kyari, six others amid US extradition

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has filed an eighth-count criminal charge against the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Abba Kyari, and six others over allegations of drug trafficking.

Okay.ng understands that other defendants in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/57/2022 include Sunday J. Ubia, Bawa James, Simon Agirigba and John Nuhu. The three defendants are members of the police intelligence response team (IRT)

Others are Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne, two alleged drug traffickers that were arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

NDLEA, in the charge it filed through a team of lawyers led by its Director, Prosecution & Legal Services, Mr. Joseph Sunday, specifically accused DCP Kyari and the four other police officers of conspiracy, obstruction, and dealing in Cocaine worth 17.55 kilograms.

It equally alleged that Kyari and his men, who are currently in its custody, also unlawfully tampered with 21.25kg worth of Cocaine.

The duo of Umeibe and Ezenwanne were accused of conspiring with others at large, to import 21.35kg of Cocaine into the country.

This is coming after the Federal Government commenced the process to extradite the suspended Kyari to the United States of America over alleged $1.1million wire fraud involving Abass Ramon aka Hushpuppi and four others.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), made this known in an application filed before the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja.