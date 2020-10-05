Rivers tops as NCDC reports 120 news cases of coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday, October 5th, announced 120 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 12 states and FCT.

The states with the 120 new cases are;

Rivers-65 FCT-12 Ogun-9 Katsina-8 Anambra-7 Bauchi-5 Oyo-5 Nasarawa-3 Kaduna-2 Kwara-1 Taraba-1 Imo-1 Delta-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:10 pm on 5th October, there are 59,465 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

50,951 patients have been discharged with 1,113 deaths across the country.