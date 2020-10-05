Rivers tops as NCDC reports 120 news cases of coronavirus

HeadlinesNews

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday, October 5th, announced 120 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 12 states and FCT.

The states with the 120 new cases are;

  1. Rivers-65
  2. FCT-12
  3. Ogun-9
  4. Katsina-8
  5. Anambra-7
  6. Bauchi-5
  7. Oyo-5
  8. Nasarawa-3
  9. Kaduna-2
  10. Kwara-1
  11. Taraba-1
  12. Imo-1
  13. Delta-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:10 pm on 5th October, there are 59,465 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

50,951 patients have been discharged with 1,113 deaths across the country.

