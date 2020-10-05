Rivers tops as NCDC reports 120 news cases of coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday, October 5th, announced 120 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 12 states and FCT.
The states with the 120 new cases are;
- Rivers-65
- FCT-12
- Ogun-9
- Katsina-8
- Anambra-7
- Bauchi-5
- Oyo-5
- Nasarawa-3
- Kaduna-2
- Kwara-1
- Taraba-1
- Imo-1
- Delta-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:10 pm on 5th October, there are 59,465 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
50,951 patients have been discharged with 1,113 deaths across the country.