Facundo Pellistri joins Manchester United

Manchester United has announced the signing of Facundo Pellistri from Club Atletico Penarol on a five-year contract, with an option to extend for a further year.

The Red Devils announced this via a statement on its website on Monday.

According to the statement, the 18-year-old has already featured 37 times for the Uruguayan Primera Division club’s first team.

Pellistri speaking on the move said: “To join a club with the history of Manchester United is a dream come true. I have learnt a lot at Penarol and I would like to thank them for everything they have done for me. To have the confidence of the manager is an amazing feeling and I know that working with him will be perfect for my development.

“I am coming into a squad full of great players who I will learn from every day. Everyone knows that Manchester United is a club that gives young players an opportunity and I am ready to work hard every day to earn those chances and prove myself in England.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “Our scouts have followed Facundo for a long time and we believe that he will be a real talent for the long term. Whilst we understand it will take time for him to adapt to the English game, he is capable of having an impact with his pace and ability to beat his opponent.

“Facundo has the perfect platform at Manchester United to develop and he has all of the technical qualities and the right mentality required to become a top player here. We are all looking forward to working with him to fulfil his potential over the coming years.”