Rightsizing: El-Rufai approves sack of 19 political appointees

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has approved the disengagement of 19 political appointees.

This is contained in a statement by Mr El-Rufai’s Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye on Wednesday in Kaduna.

The disengaged appointees are Bala Mohammed, Deputy Chief of Staff Legislative; Halima Nagogo, Special Assistant; Umar Abubakar, Special Assistant; Ben S. D. Kure, Special Adviser Political; Mustapha Nyusha and Jamilu Dan-Mutum.

Others are Umar Haruna, Special Assistant Political; Zainab Shehu, Special Adviser Social Development; Stephen Hezron, Special Assistant to SAD SD; Mohammed Shuaibu, SSA Stakeholder Relations; Aliyu Haruna, SSA Youth; Halima Idris, SA Creative Arts.

The rest are Aliyu Salihu, DG Public Procurement Authority; Ashiru Zuntu, SA Community Relations; Saida Sa’ad, SSA; Elias Yahaya, SA Programmes; Tasiu Suleiman Yakaji, SA to SSG; Samuel Hadwayah, SA Economic Matters; and Ahmed Mohammed Gero SSA Environment

“El-Rufai thanked the appointees for their service to the state and wished them well in their future endeavours,’’ Adekeye said.