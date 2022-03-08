Reps bow to pressure, rescind decision on three women-related bills

The House Of Representatives on Thursday rescinds its decisions on three gender bills for reconsideration.

Okay.ng understands that the bills are on citizenship, indigenship and 35% affirmative action for women.

The bills will be recommended for consideration and will be part of the second batch of the constitution amendment to be presented in a couple of months.

The decision to revisit the bill follows earlier disapproval by women who stormed the National Assembly lamenting rejection of women-related bills.

The women, under the aegis of Nigerian Women Groups last week protested against the action of the lawmakers after rejecting all bills relating to women.

They had promised to return if the decision was not reversed.

