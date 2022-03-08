International Women’s Day: Buhari extols Nigerian women

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday extolled Nigerian women on the occasion of International Women’s Day, March 8, 2022.

The year’s celebration which is themed Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow is under the hashtag #BreaktheBias.

In a statement signed on Tuesday by presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina, President Buhari said the celebration is an opportunity to reflect on the vital roles women play in society, homes, governance, the professions, and in all walks of life.

He added that women are not where they should be yet in different spheres of endeavor, but believes that they can no longer be deprived for too long, as they consistently prove that they can hold their own on all fronts, and in all fields.

“The President rejoices with women and mothers, around whom the tranquility of homes and society revolves, praying God to grant them peace, joy and satisfaction, as they celebrate today and always,” the statement added.

He applauded the contributions of women to the current administration as Ministers, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Executive Directors, Executive Secretaries, and many others, noting that they are pulling their weights, and making it impossible for anyone to downplay their essence.