Reports: Osimhen signs for Napoli on five-year contract

…with a year optional extension

Victor Osimhen

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has reportedly signed for Napoli on a five-year contract.

Okay.ng understands that Lille is expected to announce his departure to the Italian giants on Wednesday (today) night.

According to French and Italian media outlets, the contract Osimhen sign comes with an option of a year in a deal worth €70m, which could rise to €80m after a number of performance-related add-ons.

Get French Football tweeted saying: “It’s finally done! All documents are signed. Osimhen is a Napoli player. Lille should formalise his departure this evening (Wednesday). As announced here a few days ago, the transfer is €70m + €10m bonus. Contract until 2025 + 1 year optional for the player.”

“All of the paperwork and contracts have been signed off for Victor Osimhen’s move to Napoli. All that’s left to do now is the announcement,” Italian daily, Tuttomercarto also tweeted.

Osimhen, who scored 18 goals in 32 games for Lille, is expected to be handed the number 9 jersey at Napoli.

