Gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram members on Wednesday attacked the convoy of Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, in Baga, a town in the state.

Mohammed Mai Bukar, an aide to the governor, in a post via Facebook assured that Zulum and everyone in the convey is safe.

“To Our Concerned citizens H.E Prof.Zulum and His Entourage are all fine and there was (were) no casualties. Thanks!,” Bukar wrote.