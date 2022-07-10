Report activities of criminals to security operatives, Buhari tasks Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has said increased disclosure of unusual activities will expose bandits and terrorists, urging the security apparatus to eliminate threats across the country.

Buhari stated this while speaking to newsmen after the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at his country home, Daura, Katsina State, on Saturday.

The president also urged those who caused mayhem to innocent citizens to reflect on their actions, knowing that they had tainted their own name and the reputation of their families.

“We are praying that the rainy season will be good for production of the food we eat in the country.

“Look at when we closed the borders for about two years, a lot of people went back to the farms and they have not regretted that decision. Now we are feeding ourselves and exporting rice.

“My advice is that people that are organising themselves and attacking institutions and communities (should refrain from doing that). The people know them. So let them report them to the security agencies.

“I hope they will sit and reflect and make sure they save their names and their families,” he said.