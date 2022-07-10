NCDC confirms 880 new COVID-19 cases, Lagos records highest figure

The Nigeria Centre for Disease and Prevention Control (NCDC) has raised alarm over 880 additional coronavirus infections reported in Nigeria from July 2 to 8.

Okay.ng gathered that no fatality was recorded.

The NCDC disclosed this development via its official website on Saturday afternoon.

Lagos State, the axis of the virus, accounted for more than 90 per cent of the new infections with 750 cases.

A data available on the website shows that the new cases had raised Nigeria’s infection toll to 258,517, with the fatality toll standing at 3,144.

The public health agency stated that about 4,206 people were still down with the virus while a total of 250,388 people were successfully treated and discharged so far in the country since the outbreak in February 2020.

Apart from Lagos State, a further breakdown of the latest cases showed that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recorded 45 cases, followed by Rivers with 40 infections.

Delta reported 11 cases, followed by Akwa Ibom-11 Kano-five, Nasarawa-four and Plateau one.

The agency said that three states: Abia, Kaduna, and Sokoto reported no cases within the time frame.

The NCDC said it was based on the prevailing risk from the virus and the need for religious organisations, community leaders, and Nigerians, in general, to take necessary precautions during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

It added that the number of weekly COVID-19 cases had increased globally for the third consecutive week.

The agency said that COVID-19 might cause severe complications in the elderly and people with underlying medical conditions.

“Take extra precautions to stay safe and avoid crowded places.

”Maintain distance from anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness, wash your hands regularly,” it advised.

The public health agency said that it was committed to preserving the health of the citizens.