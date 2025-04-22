News

Reno Omokri Defends Aso Rock Solar Panel Installation, Cites Historical and Financial Context

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
1 Min Read
Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri, former presidential aide and social commentator, has defended the recent installation of a N10 billion solar power system at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, okay.ng reports.

Omokri urged Nigerians to reconsider their criticisms, describing detractors as “small-picture thinkers” who fail to appreciate the long-term benefits of renewable energy. He highlighted that the Federal Government spends approximately ₦1.5 to ₦2 billion annually on electricity bills for Aso Rock, making the upfront investment in solar panels a cost-effective and sustainable alternative.

Omokri also referenced a controversial historical quote by Lord Frederick Lugard, who described Africans as “happy, thriftless, excitable,” challenging Nigerians to reflect on whether such characterizations still hold true today. He called on citizens to fact-check claims about the solar project’s cost and to compare it with similar renewable energy investments at presidential residences worldwide, such as the White House and Buckingham Palace. Omokri praised President Bola Tinubu for leading by example in adopting green energy solutions at the seat of power.

