APC Issues Scam Alert Over Fake ‘Bola Tinubu Empowerment Programme’

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has sounded a warning to Nigerians regarding a fraudulent scheme falsely presented as a “Bola Tinubu empowerment” programme.

In a statement released on Tuesday by Felix Morka, the APC’s National Publicity Secretary, the party cautioned the public about a scam message circulating widely. The message, which promises recipients a payment of “N85,000 from Bola Tinubu empowerment,” requests banking details and directs individuals to call a specific phone number.

“This is a scam, and we urge members of the public to disregard the message and refrain from calling the posted number or any numbers associated with the message,” the statement read.

The APC further called on security agencies to “urgently identify and bring the perpetrators to justice.” The party emphasized that no such empowerment programme is being run by President Bola Tinubu or the APC, and urged Nigerians to remain vigilant against such fraudulent activities.

