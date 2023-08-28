Rapper Phyno Shares News of First Child’s Arrival

Renowned Nigerian rapper Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, widely recognized as Phyno, has joyfully embraced parenthood as he welcomes his first child.

The 36-year-old musician shared the heartwarming news with his fans and followers through an Instagram post on Monday.

In the shared picture, Phyno can be seen cradling his newborn child, exuding a sense of happiness and pride that accompanies the journey of becoming a parent.

The rapper, who had taken a brief hiatus from his music career, revealed that he utilized the time to focus on his role as a father.

Expressing his sentiments, Phyno mentioned that he had also dedicated his time away to working on a new music project.

He articulated his experience as “wholesome,” suggesting that embracing fatherhood while being creatively engaged has been a gratifying journey.

He shared on Instagram, “I took some time off to be a Father and also work on new music / Album and it’s been a wholesome experience. Now it’s time to get back to what I do best ❤️.”