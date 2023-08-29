Nnamdi Kanu Vows Not to Beg for Freedom

Detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has communicated to the Federal Government that he will not plead for his release, following his clearance by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

In a letter dated August 25, 2023, signed by Kanu’s lead counsel, Mike Ozekhome, SAN, the content was made available to our correspondent on the late night of August 28, 2023.

Ozekhome expressed concerns about the dire conditions of Kanu’s detention under the Department of State Services.

The lawyer urged the Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory to appoint a Magistrate to inspect the detention center.

Kanu expressed that asking for his freedom now would be disrespectful to the memory of the late Pa Mbazulike Amechi. Despite age and ill health, Amechi persistently traveled to Abuja from the South-East, beseeching the Federal Government to fulfill his final wishes, which were disregarded.

These highlights emerged during discussions between the IPOB leader, his lawyers, and family, as outlined in a statement by Kanu’s counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor. The statement titled, “Update on our routine visit to our indefatigable client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,” elaborated on the visit to the State Security Services Headquarters, where Kanu continues to be held unlawfully in solitary confinement.

Ejiofor conveyed, “Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu expressed his gratitude to individuals and groups advocating for his release. He emphasized that he has been discharged by a valid Court of Appeal judgment delivered on October 13, 2022. This judgment also barred his further trial and detention, leaving no pending charges against him.”

Furthermore, Kanu adamantly stated that pleading with the Federal Government to release him at this stage would be an affront to the memory of late Pa Mbazulike Amaechi. Given this perspective, he maintained that he does not need to beg for release, as the Court of Appeal’s pronouncement stands unaltered.

Kanu believes that the focus should be on the Supreme Court setting a date for the prompt hearing of the appeal filed by the Federal Government, in line with the Criminal Appeals Practice Directions of the Supreme Court.

A visit to Kanu on August 28, 2023, was aimed at apprising him of interventions made by his legal team, including an application by Prof. Mike Ozekhome, SAN, to have a Magistrate inspect the SSS facility where Kanu has been confined. This move seeks to address issues regarding Kanu’s welfare and the SSS’s failure to provide his medical records, as directed by Justice Binta Nyako’s judgment on July 20, 2023.

Due to the SSS’s refusal, Prof. Mike Ozekhome, SAN, initiated a contempt proceeding against the State Security Service and its Director General for this blatant defiance of court orders.