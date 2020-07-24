Rape: Seyitan withdraws petition against D’Banj

Seyitan Babatayo, who accused musician, Oladapo Oyebanjo aka D’Banj, of rape, has written a letter to the police withdrawing her petition.

This happened just as the police said it has been unable to establish a case of rape against the musician,

In a letter dated July 17, 2020 addressed to the Inspector-General of Police through her lawyer, Olamide Omileye, she said she was withdrawing from the case for personal reasons.

The letter read in part, “We hereby officially notify you of our client’s intention to withdraw and discontinue her petition against Mr. Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo aka D’Banj for personal reasons. Our client further humbly applies that the investigation and all other action that is currently being carried out by the police with respect to the statement.”

In his response to the letter, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Admin), Umar Sanda, said investigation had been discontinued due to lack of evidence.

Human rights group, Stand To End Rape Initiative, popularly known as STER, said Seyitan decided to end the case without receiving any monetary compensation.

STER, which was active in support of Seyitan’s quest for justice, thanked everyone.

The statement read in part, “On July 13, 2020, Ms. Babatayo informed STER that a private non-monetary agreement was reached with D’Banj’s team. We, therefore, present this statement as the full account of our stewardship on this matter.”

Seyitan had accused D’Banj of raping her at Glee Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos in December 2018, an allegation he has denied several times.

D’Banj had sued Seyitan for N1.5bn over the allegation, adding that it had caused him untold embarrassment and psychological trauma.