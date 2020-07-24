Popular Max FM OAP, Iya Jogbo is dead

Max FM On-Air-Personality, Emmanuella Pobeni Adepoju, popularly known as Iya Jogbo, is dead.

The management of TVC Communications, owners of TVC, TVC News and Max FM Lagos and Abuja made this announcement in a statement on Friday evening.

According to the statement, Iya Jogbo died as a result of a brief illness from Bronchitis and an enlarged heart.

Andrew Hanlon, the CEO of TVC, speaking on behalf of the staff and management said he terribly sad news of Emmanuella’s passing today has sent a shock wave of grief and sorrow throughout the TVC Communications, and MAX FM family.

He said: “Whilst we struggle to come to terms with her untimely passing, our hearts and minds are focussed solely on her beloved children and her immediate and extended family and friends.

“Emmanuella’s presence will be with us forever as she leaves a legacy of enormous talent and spirit from the almost 10 years she spent with the company as a key member of the much loved Wetin Dey radio show on Max FM.

“She will be deeply missed by us all and by her many thousands of fans who tuned in to hear her unique broadcasts every day.”

“May she Rest In Peace.”

Iya Jogbo was a graduate of Journalism in Book publishing, Iyah Jogbo has over 25 years in the entertainment industry. She was an astute freelance presenter and has worked in several media houses. She currently co-hosts the Wetin Dey Show on MAX FM. Prior to MAX FM, she honed her skills on the defunct Clapperboard TV(English/Yoruba), Radio Lagos, Freelance presenter on NTA 2 Ch5.

She loves to MC traditional weddings. Iya Jogbo was an ambassador for “A MOTHER’S LOVE” a social media initiative on parenting and Future of the African Child.