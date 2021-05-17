Rape Saga: Baba Ijesha granted bail

Nollywood actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, has been granted bail.

Okay.ng recalls that the 48-year-old has been in police detention since last month over alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl.

His lawyer, Adesina Ogunlana confirmed to newsmen on Monday that he had been granted bail on health ground.

He said: “He has been granted bail about one hour ago. We are working to perfect the bail. He was granted bail on health grounds. He has not been released. He will be released after his bail conditions have been met.”