The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has quizzed the immediate past Kwara Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, over alleged fraud.

Okay.ng understands that the former Governor is currently being grilled by a crack team of operatives at the headquarters of the EFCC in Jabi Abuja.

Ahmed was said to have arrived the EFCC headquarters around 10am on Monday to honour an invitation by the agency.

More details later…