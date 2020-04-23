Ramadan: Sultan announces sighting of new moon, fasting commences Friday

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has announced on Thursday that the moon of the new month of Ramadan has been sighted.

With the sighting of the moon, Ramadan will start on Friday and Muslims are obliged to fast during the Islamic holy month.

Abubakar said with the sighting of the moon, Friday, April 24 is equivalent to Ramadan 1, 1441 AH.

The Sultan announced the sighting of the new moon of Ramadan in a broadcast to the Muslim Ummah in Sokoto on Thursday night.

Abubakar said various reports for the sighting of the new moon were received from Muslim leaders and organisations across the country, which were duly verified and authenticated by the National moon sighting committee.

The Sultan implored the Muslim Ummah to devote themselves to worship and offer fervent prayers for the nation to succeed in the fight against deadly epidemic affecting the world.

Mr. Abubakar also called on Muslim faithful to use the Holy month of Ramadan to re-dedicate themselves to the teachings of Islam and continue to live peacefully with one another irrespective of religious and tribal differences.