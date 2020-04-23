Over 40 health workers have tested positive for coronavirus — Minister

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has announced that over forty health workers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ehanire made this disclosure during the presidential task force briefing on Thursday.

The minister called on the frontline workers to always protect themselves when treating patients.

Referring to health workers, he said: “I urge you all to take the necessary precautions. Please do not try to treat patients without adequate PPE.

“This advice is necessary due to the number of health workers who have tested positive, they are over 40 now and some others have had to be quarantined in the last two weeks due to exposure and are therefore not able to contribute to the health sector efforts.

“I urge you all to remain vigilant in the line of duty.”

At the moment, Nigeria has a total of 873 confirmed cases in 25 states plus the Federal Capital Territory.