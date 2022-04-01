Qatar 2022 World Cup: Ghana draw Portugal, others as US face Iran [Full List]

The Black Stars of Ghana will be playing against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in World Cup Group H at the FIFA Mundial in Qatar.

Others in the group are Uruguay and South Korea.

Meanwhile, the United States and Iran will face each other in the group stage at the World Cup finals in Qatar after they were paired together in Friday’s draw.

The two countries last met in the 1998 finals in France when Iran won 2-1 in Lyon.

Groups for the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar following the draw on Friday:

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales or Scotland or Ukraine

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Peru or UAE or Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica or New Zealand, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

— World Cup finals to be played from November 21 to December 18

— Intercontinental playoffs to be contested on June 13-14 in Qatar:

i) Winner of United Arab Emirates v Australia face Peru

ii) New Zealand v Costa Rica

— European playoffs to be held in June on dates to be announced