Profile of Olusegun Alebiosu: First Bank Nigeria’s New Acting MD

Olusegun Alebiosu has been appointed as the acting Managing Director of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, effective April 2024.
His appointment follows the resignation of Dr. Adesola Adeduntan after a nine-year tenure at the helm of the 130-year-old institution.
Career Highlights
- Prior to this appointment, Alebiosu served as the Executive Director, Chief Risk Officer, and Executive Compliance Officer at First Bank since January 2022.
- He joined First Bank in 2016 as the Group Executive/Chief Risk Officer.
- Previously, he held the position of Chief Risk Officer at Coronation Merchant Bank Limited.
- Alebiosu also worked as the Chief Credit Risk Officer at the African Development Bank Group.
- He served as the Group Head of Credit Policy and Deputy Chief Credit Risk Officer at United Bank for Africa Plc.
Vast Banking Experience
- Alebiosu brings over 28 years of experience in the banking and financial services industry.
- He has cross-functional exposure to Credit risk management, Financial planning and control, Credit and marketing, Trade, Corporate and commercial banking, Agriculture financing, Oil and Gas, Transportation (including Aviation and Shipping) and Project financing.
Educational Background
- Alumnus of Harvard School of Government
- Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management
- Master’s degree in International Law and Diplomacy from the University of Lagos
- Master’s degree in Development Studies from the London School of Economics and Political Science
Professional Affiliations
- Fellow, Institute of Chartered Accountants (FCA)
- Associate, Nigeria Institute of Management (ANIM)
- Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN)
- Member, Nigeria Institute of International Affairs