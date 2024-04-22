Profile of Olusegun Alebiosu: First Bank Nigeria’s New Acting MD

Olusegun Alebiosu has been appointed as the acting Managing Director of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, effective April 2024.

His appointment follows the resignation of Dr. Adesola Adeduntan after a nine-year tenure at the helm of the 130-year-old institution.

Career Highlights

Prior to this appointment, Alebiosu served as the Executive Director, Chief Risk Officer, and Executive Compliance Officer at First Bank since January 2022.

He joined First Bank in 2016 as the Group Executive/Chief Risk Officer.

Previously, he held the position of Chief Risk Officer at Coronation Merchant Bank Limited.

Alebiosu also worked as the Chief Credit Risk Officer at the African Development Bank Group.

He served as the Group Head of Credit Policy and Deputy Chief Credit Risk Officer at United Bank for Africa Plc.

Vast Banking Experience

Alebiosu brings over 28 years of experience in the banking and financial services industry.

He has cross-functional exposure to Credit risk management, Financial planning and control, Credit and marketing, Trade, Corporate and commercial banking, Agriculture financing, Oil and Gas, Transportation (including Aviation and Shipping) and Project financing.

Educational Background

Alumnus of Harvard School of Government

Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management

Master’s degree in International Law and Diplomacy from the University of Lagos

Master’s degree in Development Studies from the London School of Economics and Political Science

Professional Affiliations