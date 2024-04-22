Lucky Aiyedatiwa Emerges APC Gubernatorial Candidate for Ondo State

Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the current governor of Ondo State, has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate for the November 16 election.

Usman Ododo, the Kogi state governor and chairman of the election organizing committee, declared Aiyedatiwa as the winner of the party’s primary in the early hours of Monday.

According to Ododo, Aiyedatiwa secured over 48,000 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Olusola Oke, who polled 14,915 votes.

Aiyedatiwa’s victory was widespread, winning in 16 of the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state, while Oke claimed victory in Ilaje local government area.

However, the election in Ifedore LGA was canceled due to issues of violence, signaling a disruption in the voting process.