Professor Hippolite Amadi Wins 2023 Nigeria Prize for Science with Revolutionary Respiratory Technologies

Professor Hippolite Amadi has been declared the winner of the 2023 edition of The Nigeria Prize for Science. His pioneering work in respiratory technologies aimed at saving the lives of Nigerian newborn babies has earned him this prestigious accolade, which comes with a prize worth $100,000.

The Nigeria Prize for Science is sponsored by Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG).

The announcement was made by the Prize’s Advisory Board, headed by Professor Barth Nnaji, during a press conference held in Lagos. The theme for this year’s award was “Innovation for Enhancement of Healthcare Therapy.”

Reacting to the news, Mr. Andy Odeh, NLNG’s General Manager for External Relations and Sustainable Development, expressed his delight at the recognition of Professor Amadi’s groundbreaking work. He emphasized the importance of collaboration between the private sector, academia, and the broader scientific community in fostering innovation and transformation in Nigeria.

Odeh stated that this award reaffirms NLNG’s commitment to contributing to Nigeria’s development by supporting innovative solutions that have the potential to make a significant impact on the nation.

He said, “We are honored and deeply moved by the judges’ decision to recognize the ground-breaking innovation in respiratory technology that has been awarded the Nigeria Prize for Science in 2023. This invention not only represents a remarkable leap forward in medical science but also serves as a beacon of hope for the most vulnerable among us – our neonates.”

Professor Nnaji, who led the panel of judges, explained that Professor Amadi’s work had not only advanced neonatal care in Nigeria but also made it more accessible and cost-effective.

The innovation includes a non-invasive Neonatal Ventilator, an Oxygen Delivery Blender System, and an Oxygen Splitter System, all of which are solar-powered.

The devices have been successfully tested in various hospitals across Nigeria, demonstrating their efficiency and cost-effectiveness. For example, the Neonatal Ventilator innovation, known as “The bubble PoliteCPAP,” offers significant advantages over existing devices by providing both ventilation and oxygen delivery simultaneously at a reduced cost.

Professor Hippolite Amadi is a visiting professor of Medical Engineering and Technology at Imperial College London, with a specialization in the development of affordable medical systems. He has a distinguished career spanning over three decades, involving extensive research in healthcare engineering, orthopedics, and neonatology. He is also the author of the book “Born to Live, Not to Die.”

The Nigeria Prize for Science is a testament to the power of innovation and the commitment to improving healthcare therapy.

It underscores the significance of fostering groundbreaking ideas that can transform lives and create a better future for all Nigerians.

The decision to award Professor Amadi was reached after a thorough evaluation by a panel of judges, including Professor Joseph Ahaneku, Professor Olaitan Alice Soyannwo, and Professor Abdullahi A. Abba. The Prize’s Advisory Board, chaired by Professor Barth Nnaji and featuring esteemed members like Chief Dr. Nike Akande and Professor Yusuf Abubakar, played a crucial role in overseeing the selection process.