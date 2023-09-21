YouTube Introduces AI-Powered Features to Empower Content Creators and Artists

Today, at the Made On YouTube event, the popular video-sharing platform unveiled a suite of AI-powered tools designed to empower content creators and artists, enabling them to create, edit, and share content more efficiently and creatively.

These AI capabilities are set to revolutionize the way creators interact with the platform and reach their audiences.

Among the key announcements at the event:

Dream Screen: YouTube introduced “Dream Screen,” an experimental generative AI feature that will be integrated into Shorts. This feature allows creators to add AI-generated video or image backgrounds to their Shorts by simply typing an idea into a prompt. Dream Screen aims to unleash the limitless creative potential of creators by providing them with a tool to generate imaginative settings for their content. YouTube Create: To simplify video production, YouTube launched a mobile app called “YouTube Create.” This app provides creators with a suite of production tools for editing Shorts and longer videos. It offers features like precision editing, trimming, automatic captioning, voiceovers, filters, effects, transitions, and access to royalty-free music with beat matching technology. YouTube Create is currently in beta on Android in select markets and aims to democratize video creation. Aloud: An AI-powered dubbing tool called “Aloud” is being introduced into YouTube to help creators reach audiences beyond their primary language. Initially available to select creators, it is being tested in English, Portuguese, and Spanish. Assistive Search in Creator Music: Next year, YouTube will implement assistive search in Creator Music to help creators find suitable soundtracks for their videos. This AI-powered feature will recommend music based on search queries, ensuring that creators can easily find the right music for their content. AI-Powered Insights in YouTube Studio: YouTube Studio will leverage generative AI to provide personalized video ideas and draft outlines to help creators brainstorm. These insights are tailored to each channel and based on audience interests. In tests, over 70 percent of surveyed creators found this tool helpful in generating and testing video ideas.

Neal Mohan, YouTube’s Chief Executive Officer, expressed excitement about these updates, stating: “Today we shared new updates that will help creators and artists push the boundaries of creative expression — by making the difficult things simple and impossible dreams possible. Making it easier for creators anywhere to create content they love is core to YouTube’s commitment to putting creative power into the hands of billions of people. Today is the start of a new era of creativity. We can’t wait to see what our incredible community of creators and artists make on YouTube.”

Lyor Cohen, YouTube’s Global Head of Music, said: “Bold and responsible, that is our mission. The potential of AI is incredibly exciting. But as with any new technology, we have to approach it responsibly. What Artists, Songwriters, and Producers do is something that is uniquely human, that cannot be replaced by technology. We see AI as a tool that can be used by artists to amplify and accelerate their creativity. And we are committed to working alongside the creative community within our AI Music Incubator, which has now expanded globally. We are also leaning into our superpower – our deep partnerships with the music industry – working back-to-back with them to achieve our collective goals of fueling creativity and driving business forward.”

These creators and artists are using YouTube to drive forward the future of creative expression and explain how the announcements shared today will impact the broader ecosystem:

YouTube creator, Alan Chikin Chow, said: “It’s really great to see a dedicated Create app because it gives creators the confidence that whatever we make on YouTube Create will be optimized for the platform. An app like this will open the door for more people and make becoming a YouTuber that much more accessible.”

YouTube creator, Jade Beason, said: “I am all about efficiency. I’m really excited about the AI-powered insights because it’s taking what I already do – scouring the internet, looking at Google Trends, taking my viewers’ suggestions – and quickly giving me ideas for videos to get inspired to make and put my own spin on.”

YouTube creator, Cleo Abram, said: “AI tools can help us shrink the gap between what we imagine and what we can make, instead of shrinking our ideas. And because they help us shrink that gap, these tools can increase access to the conversation.”