Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPT) to Deliver Verdict on September 6th

The eagerly awaited verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPT) is scheduled to be delivered on Wednesday, September 6th.

Umar Bangari, the Registrar of the Court of Appeal, confirmed this development on Monday.

He also announced that the proceedings would be open to live broadcast by interested television stations.

The Labour Party (LP), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), along with their respective presidential candidates, initiated petitions before the tribunal with the aim of overturning the election of President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

This verdict comes as the culmination of extensive legal proceedings and deliberations. It has been highly anticipated as it could have significant implications for the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.