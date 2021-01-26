Presidency defends outgoing Service Chiefs, says they didn’t fail

The Presidency has defended the performance of the four service chiefs who retired from service on Tuesday, saying they did not fail Nigerians.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, stated this while speaking Channels Television programme, Politics Today on Tuesday.

According to Adesina, the Service Chiefs only left their positions because it was time to inject fresh energy in the fight against terrorism, banditry and other security challenges confronting the country.

He said: “The fact that they have to leave today does not mean they have failed. No, I wouldn’t think so. It is just that it is time to have fresh energy, fresh blood and fresh ideas in the theatre of battles where the military is involved in the country.

“The president in the statement also commended the outgoing service chiefs for their contribution to engendering a safer country –that shows that by and large he was satisfied with their performances and he just felt it is time to rejig the system, have fresh energy, fresh blood and fresh ideas. But it should be on a record that he commended them and their services to the country.

“These ones that are leaving today have been there for about five years and five months. It is a matter of doing what is right at a given time.”

Okay.ng recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier on Tuesday appointed new service chiefs to lead the country’s onslaught against the criminals terrorizing innocent citizens across the country.

The new service chiefs are – Major-Gen. Leo Irabor (Chief of Defence Staff), Major-Gen. I. Attahiru (Chief of Army Staff), Rear Admiral A.Z. Gambo (Chief of Naval Staff) and Air-Vice Marshal I.O. Amao (Chief of Air Staff).