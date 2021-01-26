Nigeria records 1,303 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 1,303 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 26th of January 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-478, FCT-211, Nasarawa-83, Rivers-72, Kwara-42, Edo-36, Ondo-34, Benue-32, Kaduna-32, Katsina-26, Plateau-26, Kano-25, Taraba-25, Osun-22, Delta-21, Oyo-21, Niger-19, Sokoto-18, Ebonyi-17, Ekiti-14, Gombe-13, Ogun-12, Bauchi-11, Zamfara-8, Borno-4 and Jigawa-1.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 26th January, there are 124,299 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

99,276 patients have been discharged with 1,522 deaths across the country.