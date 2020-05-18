Presidency: Buhari won’t address Nigerians on COVID-19 today

Femi Adesina, the spokesman to President Muhammadu Buhari, has disclosed that no national broadcast on COVID-19 will hold today.

Okay.ng recalls that the national coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Aliyu Sani, during a Channels TV programme ‘Sunday Politics’ said that President Buhari will address the nation on COVID-19 today, Monday.

According to him, Buhari will decide on whether or not the country should go ahead with the second phase of the easing of lockdown.

However, Adesina in a tweet on Monday afternoon noted the Presidential Task Force will during its briefing update the nation on the next step to be taken.

He said: “No presidential broadcast on COVID-19 updates today. None was planned. Rather, the Presidential Task Force will during its usual media briefings bring the nation up to speed on the next steps.”