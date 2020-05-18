News in Photos: Buhari holds online meeting with governors

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday held an online meeting with state governors over the issue of COVID-19 in the country.

The Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, led his colleagues in the meeting.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele; and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, were in attendance.

Buhari speaking during the meeting advised governors to work closely with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

He noted that the pandemic was “beyond technology, power, and resources,” noting that countries that had all those, were recording highest casualties round the world.

“We have to be very careful. We need to continue to educate and persuade the people to accept the reality of the situation, and do all that is necessary to stay safe.”

Also, the meeting discussed economic and security issues, among others.