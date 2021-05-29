Presidency: Buhari to attend emergency ECOWAS summit in Ghana

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday travel to Ghana for an emergency summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

This was announced by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President, Femi Adesina, in a statement on Saturday.

According to the statement, the one-day summit will discuss the recent political developments in Mali.

“Prior to the extraordinary summit, the President had met with the Special Envoy and ECOWAS mediator in Mali, former President Goodluck Jonathan, who briefed him on the latest developments in the country following his meeting with key political actors in the West African country,” the statement said.

“As the situation in Mali continues to evolve, Nigeria had condemned the May 24 military coup, the subsequent detention of the president and prime minister by soldiers, and called for the immediate and unconditional release of all civilian officials detained.

“President Buhari will be accompanied by the minister of foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd), minister of industry, trade and investment, Otunba Richard Adebayo, and director-general of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.”