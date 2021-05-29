16 abducted Greenfield University students, staff released

The 13 kidnapped students, 3 staff of Greenfield University, Kasarami, Kaduna have regained freedom.

Okay.ng gathered that the students and staff were released near Ollam Farms along Kaduna – Abuja highway after spending 40 days in captivity.

In April, gunmen suspected to be bandits stormed the varsity and abducted twenty students and three staff members.

Three of students were found dead 23rd April and two of them were again found dead 25th April 2021 in a village close to the school.

One of the student was earlier released after ransom was paid for his release by his parents.

More to come…