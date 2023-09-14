Energy & Oil

Blackout: Power Supply Restored Nationwide

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company has announced that the power supply has been restored.

There was a widespread blackout across the country following the total collapse of Nigeria’s electricity grid early Thursday morning.

Okay.ng reported that the grid suffered
a total collapse around 12:40 a.m. on September 14, 2023, leading to the massive loss of supply to power distributors nationwide.

Multiple sources in the power sector, as well as electricity distribution companies, confirmed the development to our correspondent on Thursday morning.

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc issued a notice titled, ‘Notice of Total System Collapse’ on Thursday, and the Eko Electricity Distribution Company also did the same.

However, in a statement via X, (formerly Twitter), Eko Disco affirmed that the national electricity grid had been fixed and power supply had been restored.

The statement read, “Dear valued customer, kindly be informed that power supply has been restored from the grid. Thank you for your patience.”

