Nigeria’s National Electricity Grid Suffers Total System Collapse

In the early hours of Thursday, Nigeria experienced a significant setback in its power supply as the national electricity grid suffered a total system collapse.

Electricity distribution companies (DisCos) across the country reported the grid’s collapse, which occurred around 12:40 a.m.

Ndidi Mbah, the spokesperson for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), confirmed the system collapse and assured the public that efforts were underway to restore it.

“It is a system collapse, but we are trying to restore it,” she said.

This unfortunate incident marks the first time in over a year that Nigeria’s national electricity grid has experienced such a severe disruption.

The national grid is a critical infrastructure responsible for the distribution of electricity generated by power stations across the country.

