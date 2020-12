Popular Nigerian artiste, Biglo, has died after battling kidney disease.

His colleague and friend, Jazzman Olofin, confirmed this via an Instagram post on Sunday.

He wrote: “Dear BIGLO, heard the sad news last night you passed away. You fought bravely all the way but GOD Almighty knows best. We’ll keep the fire burning. Rest in peace, bro.”

According to reports, Biglo passed away on Christmas day.