Popular comic actor, Dejo Tunfulu dies

Popular Yoruba comic actor, Kunle Adetokunbo, popularly known as ‘Dejo Tunfulu’ has been confirmed dead.

He was 49 years old.

Bolaji Amusan, the national president of the Theatre Arts and Motion Picture Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), confirmed the death on Friday.

Mr Amusan said the deceased died on Thursday night.

He said Dejo’s death was shocking.

“Yes, we lost Dejo Tunfulu, I am so shocked because he still attended a party three days ago. May God grant him eternal rest. The association will communicate to the public further,” he said.

Dejo was a prominent Yoruba comic actor, writer and producer.

He was born on May 31, 1972 in Idumota, Lagos Island and hailed from Ikija area of Abeokuta in Ogun.

He was known for ‘Hally The Drummer’ (2016) and ‘Jide Jendo’ (2020).