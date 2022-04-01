Bruno Fernandes signs new Man United Contract

Manchester United midfielder, Bruno Fernandes has signed a new contract which will keep him at the club until June 2026, with the option to extend for a further year.

Fernandes got off the mark at United in January 2020. The Portuguese has greatly impressed at United, with 49 goals and 39 assists in just 117 games.

He is a two-time winner of the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award. Fernandes has also created more chances than any other United player since joining the club in January 2020